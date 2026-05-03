Giovanni Vinci Experienced 'Avalanche' Of Emotions Missing Imperium's WWE Call-Up

While many within WWE want to reign supreme as the most villainous group to have ever been formed, Imperium would like to have a word. The former European militant style group always put their best foot forward, leaving a trail of their enemies on the sacred mats of "WWE NXT UK" and "WWE NXT." In time, their work was well renowned that wrestlers from the group, like Ludwig Kaiser and GUNTHER (WALTER), would go on to the main roster. But staying behind was Giovanni Vinci, which really destroyed him and his self-esteem during his time in WWE.

"We were that group in 'NXT,' where it was the three of us and when the call-up happened, they got called up. I didn't. So, that was a bit of a mix up. That was also a bit of a, like, what's going on here," the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast. "We started at the same time. Then, WALTER came over after that. But they went up there, said, 'You guys do your thing. I'll do my thing 'NXT.' It'll all work out.' But it was a bit of an avalanche of emotions at the time 'cause you don't know what's going on here. Like, am I not going anywhere? What's happening?"

To his surprise, he would reunite with his Imperium mates at Clash at the Castle PLE in 2022 before being tossed aside by his former allies seven months after their reunion on the main roster. Trying to find himself after such a loss, Vinci would head over to "WWE SmackDown," where he rebuilt his career and returned to his wealthy, Italian, highbrow ""Veni, Vidi, Vinci" roots. Sadly, he was released from WWE after an eight-year tenure with the company on February 8, 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.