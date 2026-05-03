Colten Gunn Returns To AEW, Reunites With Brother

The guns were up and blazing in Peoria, Illinois, this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," when Colten Gunn made his long-awaited return to AEW moments after Juice Robinson and Ace Austin were victorious in their tag team match against The Death Riders' Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

Upset that they came up short compared to the rest of their Death Rider cohorts earlier Saturday evening, the group led a vicious attack on The Bang Bang Gang, until The Gunns (Austin and Colten) ran down to even the odds. After clearing most of the Death Riders out of the ring, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions were left standing across the ring from Jon Moxley. Just as they were about to provide Moxley with a receipt, Marina Shafir came in and made the save. All four members of the Bang Bang Gang celebrated in the ring, as this was the first time they've all been together collectively since Colten ripped his patella in half last July.

GUNNS UP! Former AEW World Tag Team Champions @ColtenGunn + @TheAustinGunn are back! 👆👆 Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3t7t72L9qH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2026

Post-match, the "Collision Cowboys" continued partying. Colten spoke of his injury, stating that doctors told him it would take nine months to a year before he could get in a ring. He proudly noted, "No chance!" Meanwhile, Robinson was hyperfocused on the announcement made after his match that he'll square off with Jon Moxley in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match this Wednesday, as part of AEW's three-hour block of television programming. This will be the second time these two have faced one another in singles competition in AEW. Their decorated rivalry spans back seven years ago, where in his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match, Moxley dethroned Robinson from the now defunct IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on June 5, 2019, as part of the Best of the Super Junior 26 finals.

While the gang is running wild after Colten's return, there's still one missing piece: "Switchblade" Jay White. As of this report, White still hasn't been cleared, and won't be "imminently." The first-ever and former NJPW Grand Slam Champion paid his respects to Hiroshi Tanahashi this past January as part of "The Ace's" retirement match at Wrestle Kingdom 20. It was his first public appearance since announcing he'd be out of action to repair his hand and undergo shoulder surgery in April of 2025.