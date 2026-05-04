Booker T On WWE LFG Season 3 Returnees: It's Time To 'Sink Or Swim'

Booker T is all about giving tough love when it's needed. And for some of those WWE stars still in training at the Performance Center, that advice will now be warranted, whether they dig it or not. Now that the third season of "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)" is underway, the former multi-time world heavyweight champion had this to say about the current season.

"It's going to be a different show this season," the two-time Hall of Famer and "LFG" coach told "Sports Illustrated." "You're up against the clock. The sand in the hour glass is running out. The time is ticking away for you to actually get your shot. Some guys been on season one, season two, and season three. We don't want to see those guys on season four. Okay? That's just a fact. So, I think this season is going to be all about sink or swim, cutting the fat. It's fight or flight time for the talent."

The originals of the show, Booker T, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray), are now sharing the coaching responsibilities with generational star/two-time women's champion Nattie Neidhart and Grand Slam Champion Kevin Owens. Owens still remains out of action, as he's still recovering from neck surgery that he underwent last July.

"WWE LFG" airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.