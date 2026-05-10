Grayson Waller Details Locker Room Gift Bought By Finn Balor When WWE Visited Ireland

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller has been known to make his fellow stars do a "shoey," a ritual native to his home country of Australia where folks drink out of their shoe to celebrate, but on a recent episode of "A Shot of Brandi" alongside Brandi Rhodes, the former New Day member told a story of a much different celebration when WWE was in Belfast, Northern Ireland in January.

"Recently, we were in Belfast for 'Raw' and Finn Balor, great brother, got us a Guinness keg for the locker room," he explained. Rhodes said that dark beers, like Guinness, are where "you lose her," to which Waller disagreed, simply due to the atmosphere at the time.

"Okay, but it was in the locker room. Physically in the locker room with a tap," he explained. "That's the greatest locker room I've ever been into in my entire life. So, we just sat and watched the main event, him and [CM] Punk and we drank all his Guinness before he got back. So, shout out Finn Balor. Thanks for the free beers, lad."

Balor faced off against then-World Heavyweight Champion Punk for the title in his native Ireland. He lost the match, but continued the feud, resulting in another bout on the "Second City Saint's" home turf of Chicago at Elimination Chamber the following month. Balor lost again, but both matches helped kickstart his departure from Judgment Day, after wanting to prove he could go at things alone.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "A Shot of Brandi" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.