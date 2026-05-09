WWE Star Trick Williams Acknowledges Rivalry With Oba Femi & Je'Von Evans

A new wave of stars are currently on the rise in WWE, most of whom made names for themselves in NXT, including Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Oba Femi. Speaking on "What's Your Story with Steph McMahon," Williams discussed the unique relationship that the three of them share.

"Myself, and Oba, and Je'Von – we all worked [NXT] Stand & Deliver last year," Williams said. "I remember everybody said, 'I'm going crazy. Man, they're going to remember our match.' ... And that's exactly what we did last year. Those are two guys, and myself included, who want to be the top of the business, and we're all competing. ... We all want that number-one spot, but it's healthy."

Stand & Deliver is the annual NXT event that takes place the same weekend as WWE WrestleMania, and the 2025 edition featured the three aforementioned stars in the main event, battling over the WWE NXT Championship. In the end, Femi retained the title, but all three men have since been called up to the main roster. Not only that, but Williams, Evans, and Femi each wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 42 last month.

"I think we're pushing each other," Williams continued. "I'm glad to be with them boys because they want it."

As of today, Williams is a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, while Femi and Evans regularly appear on "WWE Raw." Both Williams and Femi are older than Evans, who is currently just 22. While Evans unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, Williams won the United States title from Sami Zayn, while Femi earned a dominant win over Brock Lesnar, evidently causing Lesnar to retire.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story with Steph McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.