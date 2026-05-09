Sheamus Advocates For Irish WWE PLE

In recent years, WWE has begun holding more and more events outside of the United States, including some pretty major ones. Next year, WWE WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, but if Sheamus could choose any locale to host WrestleMania, it would be his home country of Ireland, as stated on "OTB Football."

"My dream is, obviously, to have WrestleMania at [Croke Park]," Sheamus said. "To perform in that, that would be top of my bucket list."

The statement came as Sheamus was discussing the potential for boxer Katie Taylor to retire at the stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as he said that every child in Ireland dreams of performing at the venue. Later in the interview, Sheamus returned to the subject of WWE events in the country by bringing up the unmatchable energy of Irish crowds.

"You're just not gonna beat the Irish for atmosphere, ... for their singing, their chanting, their energy," Sheamus continued. "When the Irish fans are full-tilt, ... nothing comes close to the Irish fans."

Sheamus went on to point out that there are enough prominent WWE wrestlers from Ireland that it would make sense for the promotion to hold a major event in the country. While WWE is no stranger to events in Ireland, they haven't ever held a premium live event or pay-per-view there, though they have done so in England, Scotland, and Wales.

As for Sheamus, the Dublin native is currently on the shelf. His latest match took place in November 2025, when Sheamus injured his shoulder while tagging with John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "OTB Football" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.