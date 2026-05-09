Matt Hardy Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Best 'Locker Room Leader' He's Worked With

Matt Hardy, who has had a long career in the pro wrestling industry, has named the best locker room leader he has dealt with.

There have been numerous stories about veterans laying down the law behind the scenes in the pro wrestling business, and one name that constantly comes up is The Undertaker, whom Matt Hardy named as one of the best.

"The first person that really stands out, I would say, is Undertaker. I feel like 'Taker was a good guy because he was the locker room leader, people respected him. There were times if he had to crank down on someone, he would and make sure that they were in check. But I think now it's just very important to lead by example," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show. "There would be times where he was hurt or he was beat up, and he would go out there, and he would work, and he would try to work as smart as possible. And he always showed up. He was very loyal to WWE, you know, never left after being there. You know, so he was very much a locker room leader in that capacity."

Hardy, now a locker room leader in TNA, says he follows The Undertaker's principles and leads by example. The veteran star added that he is keen to do more behind-the-scenes and has had a conversation with TNA President Carlos Silva about it.

"I would say as of right now, I am more of the locker room leader where guys will say, 'Hey, what do you think would be good here?'" he said. "I'm older, a little beat up, but even if I'm hurt, and I know there's something I can do, I can do it safely and get through it. I'll make it work. And I try to lead by example."

Hardy also gave a sneak peek into his future after his in-ring career comes to an end, discussing his desire to be part of the creative team and work as a producer.