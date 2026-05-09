WWE NXT Star Says Jelly Roll Came Up With The Name For His Finisher

North American Champion Myles Borne has impressed on the "WWE NXT" roster since his time in the No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Tavion Heights, Charlie Dempsey, and Wren Sinclair, but now that he's on his own, he's been making big moves. Borne won the North American title from Ethan Page in February, and has been portraying a more hardened character ever since. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Borne spoke about his finisher, a jumping neck breaker, known as the Borne Again. The young star let the hosts know that it wasn't him who came up with the name, however.

"You know who came up with that?" Borne asked. "It was actually Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll named it. Crazy. This is how you know as a lyricist, with his music, he's so creative. We're here training, getting him ready for his stuff. Just talked about my finisher. He goes, 'You got a name for it?' I said, 'No, not yet.' He goes, 'Borne Again.' I said, 'Wow. You came up with it that fast?' There it is. Borne Again."

The rapper-turned-country music artist trained at the WWE Performance Center, home of "NXT" in Orlando, Florida, ahead of his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025. On Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Want To Talk About?" podcast, Jelly Roll spoke about who he trained with, and gave praise to Borne, Hank & Tank, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Borne has recently been dealing with a slew of challengers for his title, and even beat Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver this year. Recently, he's put his feud with DarkState seemingly to rest, defeating both Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.