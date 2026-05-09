Matt Hardy Recalls Advice Given To Him By Late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero

Most of the wrestlers who worked with Eddie Guerrero have stories to share about their time with the late WWE Hall of Famer, often highlighting his generational charisma or his mind for the industry. Matt Hardy is among those who wrestled Guerrero, and appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hardy revealed some surprising yet important advice that "Latino Heat" once passed down to him.

The two were given the task of working together through a series of live events despite the fact that both men were heels at the time. Guerrero advised that the two of them just start wrestling to see who the crowd naturally gets behind, and then they would set up the match so that individual was the babyface.

During one of the matches, Guerrero brought Hardy down to the mat with a submission hold. When the crowd didn't immediately respond and instead grew quiet, Hardy tried to move to another spot, but Guerrero told him to stay put.

"I start [saying], 'Do we need to come up, Eddie? Don't you think we need to come up? Because I don't want the crowd to get bored,'" Hardy said. "He said, 'No, just stay here.'"

After the match, they got to the back and Hardy thanked Guerrero for the guidance, noting that he was still getting used to the heel role and what it entailed. According to Hardy, the key piece of advice he received from Guerrero was regarding Hardy's fear of the crowd getting antsy.

"This is one of the best pieces of advice I've ever gotten. He said you have to bore the crowd, to a degree," Hardy continued. "You've got to stop, you've got to let them breathe, you've got to let them reset. Because the crowd can't maintain that pace, and you see a lot of that in today's day and age of wrestling."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.