WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Owes His Whole Career To The Late Eddie Guerrero

The late, great Eddie Guerrero helped propel the careers of several stars during his time in WWE, and one Hall of Famer who has credited him entirely for his career is JBL.

Guerrero had several phenomenal rivalries in his legendary WWE career, none as memorable as his with JBL. In a recent appearance on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's "Six Feet Under" podcast, JBL was asked whom he would want to face if he could have one more match in his career. He named Guerrero without skipping a beat, saying he was responsible for his entire career.

"Give me one more match with Viva La Raza. Just one more match with Eddie. And give Ron in my corner. Straight up, oh my god, no DQ, absolutely not because I want Eddie to be as creative as possible. No DQ, no rules, no nothing. Ron can get involved. Ron can do commentary or whatever Ron wants to do," he said. "Eddie Guerrero not only made me, Eddie Guerrero gave me the angle that not only made me, but took the title off himself. So my whole career I owe to Eddie. I'm putting that man over for you."

JBL, who has time and again lavished praise on Guerrero, said that he would want the late star to win the hypothetical match between them. The veteran star had previously recalled how his JBL character hadn't taken off at first and wasn't a hit with fans, but all that changed when he was paired with Guerrero. Guerrero not only helped JBL in the ring but was also supportive in his personal life, helping him navigate a divorce.