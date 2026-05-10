AEW's Thunder Rosa Says She'd Lose Big Stipulation Match 'If The Price Is Right'

During her 13-year career as an in-ring competitor, AEW's Thunder Rosa has wrestled in many contests with extreme stipulations, such as a Texas Bullrope match, Unsanctioned Lights Out match, and a Lumberjack match. However, there's one specific stipulation that Rosa has never had the opportunity to compete in, and during a recent interview on "Under The Mat With Simon Miller," she revealed that she would be willing to lose the match if she was compensated accordingly.

"I would like to do a hair versus hair match," she said. "Well, I mean, if it's the price is right ... but I also think it's something different. I never done it. You know, I've done extreme matches. I've done cage matches. I done, I don't know, so many other matches."

Over the past year, Rosa hasn't been involved in many hardcore stipulations, with her Tijuana Street Fight against Mariah May, also known as Blake Monroe in WWE, at AEW World's End being her most recent televised extreme bout, which took place in December 2024. Rosa hasn't been featured in a match for AEW since March when she failed to defeat Thekla for the AEW Women's World Title in her home state of Texas, but has been working in other promotions such as CMLL, House Of Glory, and Game Changer Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Mat With Simon Miller" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.