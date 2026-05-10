Charlotte Flair Names Fellow WWE SmackDown Wrestler As Future 'Main Event Player'

As a 14-time world champion, Charlotte Flair knows what it takes to be at the top of the WWE. Looking at the company's current landscape, she believes other talents have the potential to do so as well.

During an interview with ESPN's "First Take," Flair revealed which rising star WWE fans should keep a close eye on. "For me, definitely Kiana James," she said. "I met her at the [WWE] PC when I was out with my knee injury and she had a knee injury as well. She was only on the roster for about a month before she got injured. She's been back now for almost a year. I think she has the potential to be a main event player. She's aggressive, she's athletic, she's powerful. She makes me want to step my game up. She's very young and she's soaking up every moment that she can. So look out for Kiana James. She's going to be a big player."

Since returning to WWE television in July 2025, Kiana James has primarily served as the formal representative of Women's United States Champion Giulia. On occasion, she and Giulia have worked together in the ring as well, even earning a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE SmackDown" in February.

Individually, James' biggest main roster moment came inside the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber, when she pinned multi-time world champion Alexa Bliss for an elimination. On-screen, Bliss is Flair's present-day tag team partner, with whom she previously enjoyed one reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "First Take" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.