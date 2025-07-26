Kiana James Returns To WWE TV Alongside Women's US Champion Giulia On SmackDown

Just days after returning to the ring, Kiana James was on "WWE SmackDown" in a backstage segment with Giulia and Zelina Vega. As Vega approached the Women's United States Champion, James stepped in and identified herself as Giulia's representative and everyone has to go through her to get to the champ.

Vega was seeking a title shot and James said she already talked to Nick Aldis and got the match scheduled for next week. Vega attempted to speak to Giulia when James said "uh uh", but Giulia said it was okay. Vega warned her not to get too comfortable.

James returned to the main roster last Friday in a match taped for "Main Event" against Michin. She was later seen backstage on "SmackDown" hanging around Giulia. James missed more than a year after suffering a leg injury. Prior to her injury, the former NXT Tag Team Champion competed in matches on "RAW". Prior the her main roster call up, she spent two years in NXT where she would spend 55 days as tag team champions with Fallon Henley.