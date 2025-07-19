Kiana James Returns On WWE Main Event After Missing More Than A Year With Injury

For the first time in over a year, WWE star Kiana James is back and ready to stake her claim within the main roster women's division. The former "WWE NXT" star wrestled her first match last night since sustaining a leg injury last June. She competed in singles competition against Michin, which will air on "WWE Main Event" at a later date. A fan at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, snapped a photo of the returning star ahead of last night's "WWE SmackDown," which was posted on X [formerly known as Twitter]. That image is available to view below.

Kiana James has returned on Main Event! 📷@bellawrestling1 pic.twitter.com/7jgvMsesZ3 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 18, 2025

Later that evening, James was spotted in the background chatting with the new WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia, while Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were discussing "The Queen's" match against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez, which Flair won with an assist from Bliss at ringside.

"I got us a Tag Team Title Match at SummerSlam." But you guys aren't friends? 🤨 @MsCharlotteWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/N4L3Sfe5m4 — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

James joined "NXT" in 2022. During her two-year stint there, she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Fallon Henley at "NXT" Vengeance Day in 2023. The team would carry the titles for 55 days before losing them to The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and former WWE star, Isla Dawn) at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023. From there, James was drafted to the main roster, "WWE Raw," on April 26, 2024. She competed in two matches on "Raw" before her injury: her debut match against Natalya (June 3, 2024), and on the June 17, 2024 edition, in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Zelina Vega, with SKY taking home the victory.