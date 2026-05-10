WWE's Kit Wilson Details Creative Process Behind Current Character

Although he was once all but certain he'd be a tag team specialist for his entire career, WWE star Kit Wilson has taken on a role as a singles performer following a serious injury suffered by his Pretty Deadly partner Elton Prince. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Wilson detailed his change in perspective and explained how he landed on the current version of his character.

"I could see the potential writing on the wall. As well know, it's the WWE – anything can happen," Wilson said. "I felt like I could just, for lack of a better term, be in catering the whole time, you know? So I realized I needed something, so I started pitching big."

Wilson explained that he's always been a big fan of performers like The Miz, Chris Jericho, and Shawn Michaels, who each carved out a particular lane for themselves but were able to work in a variety of different styles and situations. The WWE star tried to do something similar when coming up with character ideas, and he landed on one that caught on with the creative team.

"I pitched to be in the 'Secret Her-vice,' with Chelsea [Green], and that seemed like that was getting some headway," Wilson stated. "There was some potential there. I got some gear made, but then the writers really started really liking the idea of this toxic masculinity thing, so I started talking to them more about it."

Earlier this year, Wilson explained the core idea behind his "toxic masculinity" character, and the company began presenting it, first on "Main Event" and then on "WWE SmackDown." Assessing the character now, Wilson believes things are clicking because he believes wholeheartedly in what he's doing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.