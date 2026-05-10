Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens On The 'Challenge' Of Singles Competition

Being a former standout tag team star like he was in The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens admits it has taken a toll on his identity. So much so, that he ponders where his singles career will take him now. "The Pride of Professional Wrestling" had a lot to get off his chest during his interview with "Battleground Podcast" on where he sees himself now compared to the comical ways from before.

"There was a lot of different moving parts that we didn't foresee happening, and it altered a lot of other things, which led to where we are today...But there's a lot of unfinished business," Bowens said.

Later in the interview, the former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion added, "I've been proving it...I've been a successful and big part of this company since its inception...I'm a part of building the foundation of this company. I'm a star. I'm the face of this company...I hope that people can see my journey and see what I've done and what I've accomplished and go, I can do that too."

A week ago, Bowens released a video on Instagram, where he called himself a former and "gullible" performer, who did all that he could to represent the community, specifically, the fans. He went on to say in his monologue that the ultimate betrayals he faced at the hands of Max Caster, Billy Gunn, and Jay White eventually taught him that nice guys finish last, and that only bad guys prevail and get rewarded for those said efforts. Therefore, that's why he joined The Opps. He looks forward to unleashing all this pent up frustration he's held on to for so long, hoping to become a "hero and a champion" that AEW fans can be proud of.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.