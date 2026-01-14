AEW's Anthony Bowens On Max Caster: 'Neither One Of Us Want To Be In A Tag Team'

AEW's Anthony Bowens has discussed the possibility of him and Max Caster reuniting, following recent teases of the duo reforming their tag team.

Bowens and Caster split last January, but briefly got back together later in the year, thanks in part to Jerry Lynn. Bowens spoke to "Phoenix New Times," where he acknowledged that the two share a special bond, but that he nor Caster is interested in pairing up together again.

"I mean, I can't deny that we have a certain chemistry, considering our past success, but at this point, neither one of us want to be in a tag team, so we are fighting it as much as we can. Even in our moments where we disagree with each other, there's chemistry as well. So it's very hard to say," Bowens said.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently made the two work together to set up the ring and do other jobs behind-the-scenes in AEW, to push them to work together. However, that doesn't seem to be helping. Bowens admitted that both of them want to be singles stars, despite Khan wanting them to remain together as a team due to the chemistry they share. Bowens, while recognizing that they work well together as a team, has bluntly rejected talks of a reunion.

"We both have singles aspirations. We feel like we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish in the tag-team division. So we don't really feel like being together again is very necessary. But again, we were constantly reminded by Tony and the fans that chemistry remains and we should be back together. But I don't really see that happening anytime soon, to be honest."

A few months after their split, Bowens said that he and Caster could reunite, but had outlined then too about his goal of finding success as a singles star.