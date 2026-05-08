Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Should've Lost Title To This WWE Star After WrestleMania 42

WWE has always seemed to pride itself on big, unpredictable moments, but in 2026, some fans may think those moments are now few and far between. Major titles, like the World Heavyweight Championship, rarely change hands anywhere outside of premium live events, even if a star is hot, like Bron Breakker or Oba Femi. Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" he believes WWE should have capitalized much quicker on Femi, following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

"When was the last time that pro wrestling really went all in on a gut feeling?" he asked. "Should Oba Femi have been that all in guy? Maybe they are going to go all in, maybe at SummerSlam, and they're just stretching it, but there's something about Oba, if I'm sitting in the room I would have already said this, 'Pull the trigger now and if it doesn't work, we can get back on track.'"

Bully Ray said that the company should have capitalized after Femi name-dropped Reigns in the post-show press conference. He said that Femi should have opened the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, and Reigns should have challenged him to a title match that night.

"Could you imagine if Oba Femi beat Roman Reigns later that night for the championship?" he said. "There's your moment... Because Oba beating Brock, we all saw it coming. What we didn't see coming was the retirement."

Bully Ray said that Femi is a faster-rising star than Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton or even John Cena. The only person who caught on quicker, he said, was Hulk Hogan, and if Femi is being mentioned in the same breath as Hogan, the odds tell him to "go all in."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.