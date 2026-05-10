WWE Star The Miz Reflects On Hosting American Gladiators Reboot

WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is no stranger to television. Still, his 10-year-old self would not believe his latest TV project: hosting the official reboot of "American Gladiators."

During an interview with "Battleground Podcast," The Miz opened up about the great pride he takes in hosting the competition series. "I'm from Parma, Ohio. The trajectory of what I thought I was supposed to do is like you go to high school, after high school you go to college, after college you go back to Parma, you live your life, and that's what you're supposed to do," The Miz said. "But when I got on the Real World on MTV, that changed my entire trajectory. It made me realize if you have a goal that is unattainable, you can still pursue it and attain it. And here I am today, not only one of the most successful WWE Superstars, been in company for 20 years and still doing it on Friday Night SmackDown each and every week on USA Network. But now I get to be the host of my other favorite show growing up, American Gladiators. I get to be the Mike Adamle. That is absolutely a dream come true."

Given their personal connections to the original "American Gladiators" series that aired from 1989 until 1996, The Miz noted that he, co-host Rocsi Diaz, the gladiators, and the production team strived to bring the same energy to the 2026 iteration. So far, they seem to be fulfilling that goal as the reboot remains in the top 10 shows on Prime Video since its launch on April 17.

For wrestling fans, The Miz is one of several familiar faces seen on "American Gladiators." Elsewhere, the likes of former WWE star Rick Boogs, former TNA Tag Team Champion Jessie Godderz, former OVW Women's Champion J-Rod, and AEW stars Kamille and Wardlow serve as the show's gladiators.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.