Update On American Gladiators Filming Schedule, Availability Of WWE & AEW Stars

The reboot of the "American Gladiators" TV series will feature several WWE and AEW stars, and a report has provided an update on the show's filming.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has disclosed that two seasons of the show have already been filmed, both of which happened in England. Taping of the show has been completed, and the three wrestlers part of the "American Gladiators" show — WWE's The Miz, and AEW stars Kamille and Wardlow — will likely return to their respective promotions.

The show will be streamed on Prime Video, with The Miz serving as the host of the show. Aside from the aforementioned wrestling stars, wrestlers like J-Rod, OVW's Mr. Pectacular, and former WWE star, Rick Boogs, aka Eric Bugenhagen, are also part of the TV series. AEW and WWE reportedly don't have any issues with their stars featuring alongside their rivals' wrestlers, despite reports claiming that WWE had problems with The Miz working with AEW's stars.

The Miz last wrestled in WWE on the May 2 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he lost to Aleister Black.

Meanwhile, Kamille and Wardlow haven't wrestled in AEW for a long time, the former last in action in October and the latter in March. Recent reports indicated that Wardlow was expected to return to AEW, but he and AEW CEO Tony Khan agreed that a short-term return would not be in his best interest. There has not been much news regarding Kamille's current standing with AEW, with the last reports on her revealing that Khan had taken her out of her story with Mercedes Mone as he felt it wasn't effective. Both stars have several years remaining on their current deals with AEW.