Report: AEW Stars Set To Join American Gladiators, Hosted By WWE's The Miz

It was nearly a month ago when word emerged of yet another "American Gladiators" reboot, with WWE star The Miz set to host the program, similar to how WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hosted the first reboot. After that, news was slow to emerge, until a recent report revealed that former WWE star Rick Boogs and former TNA star Jessie Godderz would be two of several wrestlers set to take part in the reboot.

As it turns out, some of those other wrestlers will result in AEW talent working together with Miz. The Hollywood Reporter reports that AEW's Wardlow and Kamille, along with OVW star J-Rod, will be joining Boogs and Godderz as part of the "American Gladiators" roster. The report describes the wrestling stars as being there to "keep the show's contestants in check." While the full cast list for the show was unveiled, no details were provided on when the show would air.

Wardlow and Kamille joining the "American Gladiators" cast comes at a time both have long been absent from AEW. Kamille was last seen in December, having been laid out in a backstage attack by an unknown assailant, while Wardlow has been out for over a year, last wrestling in March 2024.

Earlier this month, a report revealed Wardlow's absence had been due to an injury suffered last year that was later exacerbated by a car accident. Upon being cleared to return earlier this year, Wardlow was presented with a TV offer that led to him and AEW owner Tony Khan agreeing to hold off his return till after it was complete. Though unconfirmed, it can be reasoned "American Gladiators was the offer in question. Another report days regarding Kamille's status also hinted she would be part of the show.