Backstage Update On Status Of Absent AEW Star Kamille

Former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille has not been seen on AEW television for several months, and a recent update has shed light on the reason for her absence.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Kamille will not be returning anytime soon as she is set to be part of a television show, which will keep her occupied for much of the summer. The report highlighted how her upcoming project is similar to Wardlow's hiatus from AEW, as he too has been kept away due to a combination of injuries and an upcoming television show he will be part of.

Sources in AEW have revealed that no explanation was given to Kamille about why she has been sidelined for the last few months, and that she was pulled out of her storyline with Mercedes Mone because AEW CEO Tony Khan felt that it wasn't effective. Mone, the AEW TBS Champion, was reportedly interested in working with Kamille, with plans for them to have a match, which they reportedly discussed back in December. The report further added that Kamille, who joined AEW last year, has several years remaining on her contract and will not be leaving the promotion.

Kamille's last match in AEW was in October 2024, where she faced and lost to Kris Statlander, while her most recent in-ring appearance came in an ICW battle royale in February. Since debuting in AEW in July 2024, she has wrestled only six matches. One of the more prominent storylines in her brief AEW run was with Mercedes Mone, where the two initially partnered before eventually going their separate ways.

The upcoming television project that Kamille is rumored to be a part of will be her second acting role, having played the role of June Byers in the "Queen of the Ring" movie, which was released last year.