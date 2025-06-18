WWE And AEW Copacetic With Miz And Wardlow's American Gladiators Collaboration

The rebooted edition of the "American Gladiators" TV show is set to feature a host of pro wrestling stars, with some from rival companies WWE and AEW going up against each other. A recent report has revealed if there's tension between the stars of the two promotions.

As per "Fightful Select," both WWE and AEW have no issues with their wrestlers featuring alongside the rival promotion's stars."Fightful" dispelled a recent claim that one of the two promotions had voiced concerns about stars from the two promotions mixing together.

The report stated that they reached out to WWE sources who said that there have been no problems between the two companies regarding the show, and that they believe that it will be handled professionally by all parties involved. AEW sources also disclosed that they don't have any concerns, particularly because it is going to be broadcast on Prime, which is a partner of AEW. Some stars involved in the show were wary that AEW might object to WWE's The Miz being the host of "American Gladiators," but that appears not to be the case.

While The Miz is set to host the show, three-time AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, and former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille will be the two AEW stars who will be a part of the show. Former WWE star Rick Boogs — who was let go by WWE in 2023 — and OVW stars Jessie Godderz and J-Rod will also be involved in the reality show. The 2008 edition of "American Gladiators" also had a few wrestlers, including Matt Morgan and Tough Enough star Jesse Smith, Jr.