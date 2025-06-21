Backstage Report On Issues With WWE & AEW Talent Being On American Gladiators

Almost 40 years after its initial debut, Amazon Prime Video are set to bring "American Gladiators" back to people's screens in the near future. It has already been confirmed that former WWE Champion The Miz will act as the host, while a number of the gladiators themselves are current or former wrestlers. Former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs, OVW star J-Rod, and former TNA Tag Team Champion Jessie Godderz (who currently works in OVW along with J-Rod) will all be involved, as will current AEW stars Kamille and Wardlow.

The involvement of Kamille and Wardlow reportedly rubbed one wrestling company the wrong way, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that it was WWE who had a problem with The Miz working with performers contracted to AEW, even if Kamille and Wardlow have not been used in AEW for some time. Meltzer noted that the biggest question surrounding the show now that filming has started, is if The Miz will not only interact with Kamille and Wardlow on the show, but also promote WWE with the AEW stars on the show. However, the opposite could also apply in Meltzer's eyes, as Kamille and Wardlow could be used to promote AEW while The Miz is on-screen, only angering WWE further.

Both the original version of "American Gladiators," as well as the first attempt to reboot the show in 2008, have had some sort of wrestling-related tie-ins. From the original run that began in 1989, the show was famously hosted by Mike Adamle, who would have a short, yet infamously memorable run as part of WWE's broadcast team in 2008. As for the 2008 reboot, that was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and featured former TNA star Matt Morgan, former Tough Enough competitor Jesse Smith Jr., and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's cousin Tanoai Reed