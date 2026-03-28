AEW Star Wardlow Shares First Look At American Gladiators

AEW star Wardlow is ready spar, snarl, and bite his way through his rivals in the 2026 reboot of "American Gladiators." Under the name "Fang," the former three-time TNT Champion shared a video on X [formerly known as Twitter] of himself and his competitors ahead of the April 17 premiere with the caption: "Wardlow is officially FANG! [wolf emoji] One of the new #AmericanGladiators which debuts April 17th on @primevideo Very excited for this, I grew up watching this show so little me is very proud to say, I am an American Gladiator! Pretty wild. Hope y'all are ready!"

Wardlow is officially FANG! 🐺 One of the new #AmericanGladiators which debuts April 17th on @primevideo Very excited for this, I grew up watching this show so little me is very proud to say, I am an American Gladiator! Pretty wild. Hope y'all are ready! pic.twitter.com/hn3Usog6ev — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 26, 2026

Wardlow isn't the only pro wrestler that will be howling his way towards the grand prize. Former NWA World Women's Champion and AEW colleague of Wardlow's, Kamille (Kailey Latimer), will compete under the name "Hurricane." Outside of AEW, will be former two-time WWE 24/7 Champion Eric "Rick Boogs" Bugenhagen under the name "The Bull," former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Jessie "Mr. "Pectacular" Godderz competing as "Steel," and former OVW Women's Champion Jessica "J-Rod" Roden as "Supernova." And of course, you can't forget "The A-Lister" The Miz, who will be hosting the festivities.

Known for being "Mr. Mayhem" and one of Don Callis' adopted sons in AEW, the former champion has been out of in-ring action since last summer after tearing his pectoral muscle immediately after coming back from another year long injury. He has not competed since March 2024, when he tried his luck against Samoa Joe for his then AEW World Championship. He was, however, backstage at Revolution earlier this month visiting. At this time, there have been no reports on whether he is cleared to compete just yet.