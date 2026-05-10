WWE US Champ Trick Williams: 'Not Everyone Is Worthy' Of Title Shot

To all the male competitors in the WWE who believe they have a fair shot at whooping Trick Williams and becoming the new United States Championship through an open challenge, let's talk about it: No one is worthy of that opportunity, according to the champion. After his first and successful title defense against Sami Zayn at Backlash, Williams put out a public service announcement, informing everyone how his reign will go from now on.

"The truth is: I ain't trying to prove myself as in everybody gets an opportunity every single week on '[WWE] SmackDown.' Everybody ain't worthy," the champion declared on the "Backlash Post-Show." "We're going to make this title elevated. We're going to continue to main event with this title. Only the fittest of the fittest get in the ring with [Lil] Yachty and Trick Williams."

As he continued through his interview, Williams was surprised to hear the fans chant "Melo," as in Carmelo Hayes, a former friend turned rival of his on "WWE NXT." Now that both men are on the blue brand, he wouldn't mind putting his Lemon Pepper Steppers on and running it back with the former one-time United States Champion.

"The people have spoken...Let's see what happens," he teased.

In his WrestleMania debut, Williams stunned the WWE Universe when he unseated Zayn from his position as the United States Champion in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.