Dana White Details What Conor McGregor's New UFC Deal Might Look Like

The return of Conor McGregor to the UFC always becomes one of the biggest news stories of the summer as the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion hasn't been in the cage in nearly five years. Injuries, suspensions, and personal matters have kept him away from the UFC in that time, but despite teasing a comeback several times, one stumbling block that McGregor, and many other high-profile fighters are experiencing is money.

McGregor was someone who used to benefit from pay-per-view points when it came to how much money he would make from his fights. However, since the move to Paramount+, pay-per-views have become a thing of the past for the UFC in the United States, which would naturally impact McGregor's contract for when he comes back. UFC President Dana White was asked at the UFC 328 post-show press conference about how a deal of McGregor's size would be realized, and White stated that everything will be fine.

"There's a formula to it, McGregor's going to do just fine," White said. "Based on, if you take the average of his pay-per-view buys and what they do, there's an equation for that, that you can–I mean we've done it with a lot more guys than just McGregor."

Later, White was asked about the way TKO goes about structuring the boxing deals for fighters like Conor Benn, who reportedly made eight figures off of one fight in April 2026. However, when it comes to actual figures, White wasn't going to reveal anything. "I don't give out anybody's numbers ever, Conor Benn, Conor McGregor and anybody else here. If Conor Benn wants to talk about his contract and how much he's making then talk to him about it."

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