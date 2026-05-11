Booker T Says Someone Needs To 'Step Up' To Become New Face Of WWE NXT

Although it was exciting to watch many "WWE NXT" stars make their official transition to the main roster following WrestleMania 42, there's a lack of a main event scene on the developmental brand with talent like Joe Hendry, Fatal Influence, Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe leaving the show. That said, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes that there's now opportunity for the "NXT" stars remaining to take the spots of those who were called up, especially with the batch of new talent that just debuted on the roster.

"I'm trying to think of who outside of the call-ups that's going to be the next big star and I look at 'NXT,' and I look at a kid like Miles Borne, he could be the next big thing. I really don't know who's going to be the next star," Booker said during a recent episode of "Hall of Fame." "I mean, that goes back to what I was talking about as far as just guys getting released. When the field is that wide open and we're having a problem right now saying who is the next big star in the system outside of 'Raw' and 'SmackDown,' man, somebody's got an opportunity. Somebody's got a huge opportunity right now to actually step up and become the face of that brand."

Booker continued by naming Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan as those who he believes could grab the brass ring in "NXT" and lead the women's division, but admitted that there's nobody on the roster who he can definitively say is the face of the brand right now.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.