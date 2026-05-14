AEW's Shelton Benjamin Discusses Friendship With Eddie Guerrero

The wrestler also recalled himself and Haas having a hard time tracking down Eddie and his nephew and tag partner, Chavo, before their matches. Benjamin and Haas had just come out of developmental and wanted to plan the details of their matches, but Eddie and Chavo preferred improvisation.

After spending some time working together, the four men had a conversation backstage where Eddie accused Benjamin and Haas of bringing down their matches. Benjamin asked Guerrero to teach them instead of getting angry, causing Guerrero to realize he needed to be a better leader, and their relationship improved from there.

"All the 'lie, cheat, and steal' stuff – he was developing it when he was tagging against me and Charlie, so those were the spots we were blowing," Benjamin continued. "Once we knew what it was, it got to the point where [after] a few weeks of kind of learning how to work it, and then the next eight months, we never talked; we just went to the ring and worked. It was magic."

Over the next several years, the two developed a strong bond, with Guerrero once giving Benjamin "permission" to pull him out of his depressive episodes when he was struggling not to use drugs or drink.