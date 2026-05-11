David Otunga Has Tough Love Advice For WWE Releases

Between its main roster and developmental system, more than two dozen names have departed from WWE in recent weeks, including former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, the entire Wyatt Sicks stable, and former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre. No matter who they are, though, fellow former WWE star David Otunga has some tough love that he wants them to hear.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Otunga laid out his advice for those affected by the latest wave of WWE talent cuts. Firstly, Otunga encouraged them to look ahead, rather than to the rearview mirror.

"You probably have a ton of questions swirling around in your head," Otunga said. "You're probably wondering why it happened. Was it budget cuts? Was it your fault? Was it their fault? Here's the hard truth. It doesn't actually matter. The why is irrelevant because it's backward-looking. From this moment on, you only need to move forward. Now, moving forward, you really only have two goals that you need to worry about. One, how to become a superstar that they want back so badly they'll break the bank to get you. Two, how to make so much money on your own that you never need to go back again."

With a forward-looking approach, Otunga suggested that the now ex-WWE stars each undergo a resource assessment, beginning with a personal evaluation of how many more years their body can reasonably withstand in-ring bumps. Beyond that, he implores them to determine whether that amount of years is physically worth it to them.

Finally, talents should grab a piece of paper and divide it into two columns: resume boosters and unused values. According to Otunga, it's that unused valued — things talents do incredibly well but never got to fully utilize in WWE — that will set one apart from their peers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit David Otunga with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.