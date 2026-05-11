Matt Hardy Believes TNA-WWE Working Relationship Will Soon 'Heat Back Up'

In January 2025, TNA and WWE announced a multi-year partnership. The relationship has mostly been between TNA and NXT. Until last week,"NXT's" Arianna Grace was TNA Knockouts Champion and there's been crossover between the two brands in the Birthright storyline. But the partnership on TV has been scaled back as of late. Matt Hardy believes that will change now that WrestleMania season is behind us.

On a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Hardy said he thinks the relationship between the companies cooled off "was because of WrestleMania season and everything was focused on WrestleMania. WrestleMania has come and gone and they kind of cleaned house a little bit. They called people up from NXT and they kind of reset. I would imagine the TNA-WWE-slash-NXT will probably heat back up."

Hardy noted that he and Jeff signed contracts to be in the WWE video games. They're also talking to them about more merchandising opportunities. At the end of their careers, they'll be a WWE legacy act. "I like being at TNA where we can contribute and work with younger talent, new talent and stay relevant and still be involved and crossing over and still having merchandise and doing stuff with WWE. I do love WWE." Hardy says they have two homes and compares WWE to being their childhood home.

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