WWE's Kit Wilson Explains Why It's 'An Honor' To Be Working With The Miz

The budding partnership between WWE stars The Miz and Kit Wilson has so far yielded a WrestleMania moment and a tag team match at Backlash, the latter of which marked Wilson's first on a main roster premium live event. Beyond that, Wilson attests that "The A-Lister" has become a legitimate mentor to him.

"This man doesn't get the respect he deserves," Wilson said on "Busted Open Radio," referencing The Miz. "I think when he does his Hall of Fame speech right before that moment, we get that video package of the Miz's career, I think that is when people will give him the respect he deserves, but no one does at the moment. We always romanticize the past. Our memory is full of romanticism. The Miz doesn't get it yet because he's still going. He's still that good. People think they get bored of him, but they just get bored of themselves. He's so good, so it's an honor to be learning from him. It truly is. That man teaches me three things each SmackDown, and then another three things he doesn't even realize he's teaching me. I mean that in all sincerity."

In addition to The Miz's wisdom, Wilson noted that he remains inspired by his level of commitment both in the ring and outside of it. According to Wilson, the latter can be evidenced by the multiple vignettes filmed at The Miz's residence and during his wedding vow renewal ceremony with former Divas Champion Maryse.

As a young fan of WWE, Wilson was an avid viewer of "The Dirt Sheet," a digital show hosted by The Miz and John Morrison. Fast forward to 2026, Wilson now finds The Miz advocating for him in WWE just as much as he does for him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.