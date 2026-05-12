Dana White Confirms Special Belt Will Be Awarded To UFC Freedom 250 Winners

Anticipation for the UFC Freedom 250 card at The White House is growing by the day, with the four men involved in the two title fights recently being invited to The Oval Office to meet with President Donald Trump. While Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Cyril Gane were all posing for pictures with Trump for the media, a special commemorative UFC belt was displayed on Trump's desk to celebrate the occasion.

At UFC Freedom 250, there will be two of those title belts as UFC President Dana White confirmed during the special press conference on May 8 to promote the event that the title fans saw in Trump's office will be the title awarded to the winners of the two title fights. However, when asked if Trump himself will be the one to wrap the special titles around the winner's waists, White stated that he doesn't know about that quite yet.

A lot of preparation is going into the event, to the point where White recently revealed that the UFC will be working with the United States military so they know the weather reports for the day. UFC Freedom 250 will be the first US-based outdoor show the company has produced, meaning that the event might be at the mercy of mother nature, but White confirmed that outside of a lightning storm, nothing will stop the show from taking place. For those who want to attend the event, a free watch party will take place at The Ellipse across the street from The White House. With that said, despite the event at The Ellipse being free, fans will still have to sign up to register their interest ahead of time.