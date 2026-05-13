WWE's Liv Morgan Doesn't Intend To Leave For Hollywood: 'I'm A Lifer'

At the age of 31, Liv Morgan has 10 years of WWE experience under her belt, and it doesn't seem like the Women's World Champion is thinking of putting any other personal goals ahead of professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with "Gino Salomone," Morgan outlined her dedication to continuing her wrestling career and staying committed to being a WWE star, but did reveal that she is interested in acting when her time inside the squared circle comes to an end.

"I'm wrestling until the wheels fall off ... I'm a lifer, but yes, I'm very interested in acting, and WWE has been so gracious and kind of letting me explore that and spread my wings a little bit. We have a movie coming out this fall, 'Bad Lieutenant,' so keep an eye out for it."

Last year, Morgan have the opportunity to star in her second-ever film when she travelled to Japan for "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," which is an action thriller movie directed by Takashi Miike that is set to release this upcoming September. The movie is the third installment of the "Bad Lieutenant" series, with Morgan set to portray the missing daughter of a politician, who the corrupt lieutenant, played by Shun Oguri, is tasked to find.

In addition to "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," Morgan appeared alongside Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Maya Hawke in the Nicol Paone's "The Kill Room" in 2023. So far, "The Kill Room" is the only other acting project that Morgan has worked on.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gino Salomone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.