Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan made yet another foray into Hollywood last summer, perhaps her biggest yet, when it was revealed she would be starring in "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," a Takashi Miike film. Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble and is now headed to face champion Stephanie Vaquer for the title she once held on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42, but she's still looking ahead to the release of her movie, something she talked about on "Director's Cut Radio."

"I filmed in Japan last year. It's going to hit theaters in September," Morgan said. "I was very excited about the project. I learned a lot, and I feel better after the fact, having the experience. I was lucky to be in the room with all of these incredibly talented veterans of the film industry. The WWE audience is going to see me in a way that I think perhaps they never thought they'd see me, so I would tune in."

The movie will follow the corrupt lieutenant, played by Shun Oguri, who has to locate a missing politician's daughter, played by Morgan. Oguri's character will be aided by "The Iron Claw's" Lily James, who plays an FBI agent also involved in the investigation. A killer in the yakuza underworld will seemingly follow the teams' moves as they attempt to find Morgan's yet-to-be-named character.

Morgan returned to WWE following a shoulder injury she sustained in the ring to help on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio against John Cena at Survivor Series. Morgan made her televised in-ring return in a match on "WWE Raw" in the days leading up to the event, then won the Rumble match from the #14 spot.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Director's Cut Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.