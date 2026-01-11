Liv Morgan Calls WWE Survivor Series Return Involving John Cena A 'Full Circle Moment'

After months on the sidelines from injury, Liv Morgan reemerged on WWE programming in grand fashion when she helped Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series. For Mysterio, this win marked the beginning of his second IC Title reign. For Morgan, it was a surreal payoff for her long-time WWE fandom.

"I couldn't have planned a better return, honestly," Morgan said on "What's Your Story." "If I had the choice to write out my dreams scenario, that was over the top. I couldn't even have written that return. I feel like that was such a full circle moment for me. Growing up a WWE fan and being such a John Cena fan, like chain gang soldier down to my core, never thought that I would be interacting with him, be the reason he lost the Intercontinental title. It also just being my return and part of his retirement tour, I just was like, wow, this is such a weird universal, full circle moment. I'm so happy. I was so happy. It was so crazy."

Upon her return, Morgan initially seemed to turn on Mysterio, her on-screen boyfriend, when she slapped him while the match referee was incapacitated. That proved to be a ruse, however, as Morgan then delivered a low blow and a title belt shot to Cena, allowing Mysterio to follow with a 619 and a frog splash for the victory.

WWE Survivor Series 2025 served as the stage for Cena's last premium live event match ever, given that he retired from in-ring competition two weeks later at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. There, the Cenation leader tapped out to GUNTHER, leaving the WWE Universe, and even Morgan, caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.