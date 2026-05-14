AEW's Adam Copeland Offers Update On His Retirement 'Clock'

Adam Copeland has discussed if he has considered retirement and when he could potentially hang up his boots in AEW.

Copeland, who is in his sixth year since returning to the ring, recently spoke to "The Sportsocracy" about nearing the end of his in-ring career. While he didn't have a time or date for his retirement, he suggested that he could retire at the age of 54, which will be two years from now.

"Not an official clock, but it's winding down," he said. "I don't think I would want to be that heavily involved [like Triple H] if I couldn't still do it as well. Although who knows, you know, I really feel like in coming back after my forced retirement and getting this last six years back really kind of helped me get the stuff out of the basement that I didn't get out the first time because I didn't know my retirement was coming. So this time I have that knowledge and maybe because of that it'll be different. And because, you know, I'm not being forced to retire at 37 now, it's like I'll be 53 or, you know, or maybe just touching 54 by the time I retire, so there's a reality with that. It's like okay, well, this just ain't possible at a certain point, you know? It's a really hard job."

Copeland said last year that he would like to retire at the age of 53, which he will turn in October, at the end of his current deal. There have been no reports on whether he has signed a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The veteran star further said in the interview that he is grateful for the career he has had. Copeland has wrestled sporadically this year, with him teaming with Christian Cage in a series of tag team matches.