AEW's Adam Copeland Reveals When He Will Retire

Adam Copeland was forced to retire when he was known as Edge in WWE back in April 2011, but made an amazing comeback from neck injuries at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Copeland, now known as simply Cope, joined AEW in October 2023 and outside of a broken tibia after leaping off the top of a cage at Double or Nothing in 2024, has been going strong ever since. Copeland recently spoke on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" about when he thinks it's going to be time to leave his boots in the ring for good. He told the hosts he doesn't think he'll be able to go for much longer.

"The schedules are far better now than they used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off the over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there's absolutely no way because the recovery just takes too long now," Copeland explained. "So, I realize now I'm 51 years old. I figure I got 'til maybe 53, the end of this contract and then I think it's probably time to call it a day and just get out while I can still limp away and then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after."

Copeland said that it takes him awhile to start walking normally after a brutal match, like his recent street fight against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He joked that he starts out as a Cro-Magnon in the mornings before evolving into a human. Cope most recently took a beatdown at the hands of Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood after the tag team turned heel on him following their AEW World Trios titles loss.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.