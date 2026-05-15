Additional Details On Triller Owing AEW Money For Pay-Per-View Royalties

Earlier this week, it was revealed AEW is suing TrillerTV and its parent company, Triller Group Inc. over late payments to the tune of just under $5 million. Prior to that, TrillerTV filed its own lawsuit against its parent company, saying it can't pay its debts to companies like AEW, as it has been abandoned by Triller Group Inc. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," things with TrillerTV overall haven't been good even before AEW gave it written notice back at the beginning of 2025.

"I remember being told, I'm going to say late 2024, maybe even earlier, some of the companies were telling me 'They're getting late on paying us,' and things like that, but nobody went public with it, because I guess it'd be bad publicity," Meltzer said. "When they got, I think it was about a million and a half behind, in January 2025, AEW wrote them a letter and basically said, 'You're behind. You're in danger of breaching the contract.' So [Triller] went to their parent company and basically said, 'We need money. We need to pay these people.' According to the lawsuit, the Triller Group, which is the parent company, said, 'Okay, we'll send you the money.' Then they never send them the money."

While TrillerTV has been home to other promotions, such as House of Glory and GCW over the years, according to Meltzer, AEW was about 25 percent of its revenue, possibly even more. AEW ended its relationship with TrillerTV in April and launched its own service, MyAEW, internationally the month prior, where fans can watch weekly programming as well as pay-per-views.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.