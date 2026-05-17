WWE's Corey Graves Teases Carmella's Return To Professional Wrestling

Although it's his job to stay neutral when calling the play-by-play action in the WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Corey Graves' commentary on whether his real-life wife and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella will ever return to the squared circle is positively optimistic.

"I don't think we've heard the last of her in this realm. Just, you know, we got some time," Graves told veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Teases on the possibility of a comeback from "The Fabulous One" made its rounds last month, when the former four-time 24/7 Champion was informed by fans on social media that independent wrestler/pop star B3CCA was using Carmella's Code of Silence move during her match on "AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza." Replying to the unlikely tribute, the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner wrote on X, "Hmmm.. there's a difference between homage and theft... I didn't retire, I had two babies... might have to come back and show these b***hes how it's really done [with a money mouth emoji]."

It's been three years since Carmella competed in the ring. Her last televised match was a singles defeat against Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023 edition of "WWE Raw." After working under the WWE banner for 12 years, her time with the company concluded on February 21, 2025. Prior to her departure and after, she has had two children. Graves told Apter that Carmella is "killing it" as a mother.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bill Apter with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.