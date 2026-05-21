AEW's Paul Wight Is Impressed With Coaching Skills Of WWE HOFer

Jon Moxley, Dean Malenko, QT Marshall, Madison Rayne, Christopher Daniels, Chris Hero, and Colt Cabana are just some of the diverse and well proficient coaches in AEW. Although Paul Wight (former WWE star The Big Show) also has a hand in coaching, he does not think his abilities measure up to one name in particular that wasn't listed intentionally in the first sentence: WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn.

"To me, a good coach is someone like Billy Gunn. I think Billy Gunn is one of the best coaches I've ever met in my life," Wight praised in his sit-down interview on the "High Performance Podcast." "He understands every mechanical dynamic of what needs to be done and also what they're trying to do mechanically. He's so brilliant and so patient. He's beautiful to watch coach."

While Wight takes great pride in helping current and prospective wrestlers out, he admits he's not the guy to call on when learning how to do a 450 splash. Rather, he's the guy that prefers to assist others in their character development and help them find answers to the age-old questions: "Who you are, and what do you bring to the table?" Of course, as he mentioned, many things in wrestling are duplicated (moves, gimmicks, storylines), but authenticity – and sticking to it – remains the forefront on why he became a coach.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "High Performance Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.