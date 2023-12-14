Billy Gunn Opens Up About Coaching, Helping Out At AEW Shows

AEW star Billy Gunn has opened up on his role in AEW, as well as his coaching role away from the promotion.

In his recent appearance on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Gunn was asked whether he still trains talent in AEW. The current AEW World Trios Champion stated that he trains young stars at the Nightmare Factory, a pro wrestling training school run by WWE star Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, while he also helps in any way he can in AEW.

"Yeah, so I do a little bit of everything. Me and QT [Marshall] have [with Cody Rhodes] Nightmare Factory here in McDonough, Georgia. I train — me and QT have a night class and they also do campers, they have 12-week camps that they still run there. I get all the coaching I want [on] Mondays and Thursday nights there," said the Hall of Famer. "And then when I go to AEW shows, I help coach and help produce stuff. Any way that I can help, that's what I do. I'm not specific to one thing. I coach, I produce, I wrestle, I talk, I do everything. As long as I'm having fun and enjoy what I'm doing, then I'm good with all that."

The veteran star said that he doesn't mind having many roles, and is always open to helping out younger stars in the promotion. He mentioned that some young stars seek his help, while others don't, but he doesn't hold a grudge against anyone. He initially joined AEW as a coach when the company was established in January 2019, but later stepped into the ring to wrestle as well. Gunn is currently the AEW World Trios Champion alongside The Acclaimed and continues to wrestle on almost a weekly basis despite turning 60 earlier this year.