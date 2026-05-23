AEW's Harley Cameron Details The Process Of Learning To Wrestle On Live TV

Though she occupies a prominent position on AEW TV, Harley Cameron has only been wrestling for a few years. Sitting down for an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Cameron discussed the process of learning the business week after week not only in front of thousands in attendance, but also hundreds of thousands watching at home.

"I have been learning to wrestle on live TV," Cameron said. "I think that every single match is a chance to learn ... what did work, what didn't work, how did I get this outcome? ... Even learning from your mistakes – as cliche as it sounds, it's a beautiful thing to go, 'I just want to be better each match and progress.'"

Cameron acknowledged that her confidence level in the ring and on the mic has steadily increased as she's gained experience, and she pointed out that she's done enough to become a champion in AEW. She and Willow Nightingale became the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions together in 2025.

"I know that I'm newer than most people, but I've got that passion to do better and I think that it's showing in the things I've been able to do," she continued. "It's a cool process. I'm glad everyone's on the journey with me."

Cameron and Nightingale lost the tag title to Divine Dominion this past March at AEW Revolution, and then lost a rematch, causing them to disband. Since then, Cameron has slowed down a bit with in-ring appearances, though she has continued making appearances on AEW shows and teamed up with Mina Shirakawa for a tag match earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Good Karma Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.