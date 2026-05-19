TNA's Leon Slater Can't Believe He Has Support Of 'Wrestling Uncles'

Former TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater has named two WWE legends whom he considers to be like wrestling uncles to him.

Slater is a relative newcomer to the pro wrestling business, having debuted just a few years ago, but is already being touted as one for the future. The 21-year-old has received plaudits from many, including the Hardys, explaining how the legendary duo, in a way, are like his wrestling dads or uncles.

"It's unbelievable [hearing praise from them]. It really is. It's a dream come true. And it really is like a pinch-me moment. 'Cause, sometimes, because of how close we are now, like Matt said it himself a couple times, he refers to me as his biological, you know what I mean? So, they're almost like my wrestling dads or my wrestling uncles," he said on "Battleground Podcast."

Slater has admitted that he sometimes finds it hard to process the fact that he is now friends and peers with legends like The Hardy Boyz, whom he grew up watching.

"So, when they walk in a room or like I see a clip of them like singing my praises, sometimes it's almost just like, 'Oh, yeah, it's Matt and Jeff.' And then I have to pinch myself, and I go, 'Oh my god, that's actually like Matt and Jeff Hardy! So, I think sometimes how close we are kind of throws me off 'cause I feel like I'm not supposed to be that close to a couple of legends like that," Slater added. "But having their respect and them two singing my praises means the world to me. And it's something, you know, you grow up watching these guys, and now they're my peers and people I consider close friends. So, it really is an amazing experience being with Matt and Jeff."

The young wrestler has teamed with the Hardys on a few occasions, which has allowed him to build a strong bond with them. The veteran stars think highly of Slater as well, with Matt Hardy claiming that he is far wiser than his age suggests.