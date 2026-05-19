AEW's Athena Talks Current ROH Women's World Title Run, Beating WWE's Roman Reigns

At this point, it's hard to imagine a time when AEW star Athena wasn't the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. At 1,256 days and counting, Athena's title run has shattered almost every championship record in Ring of Honor's history. And now, Athena is setting some new goals, one of which involves topping Roman Reigns' lengthy reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful" just days before ROH Supercard of Honor, where Athena retained her championship in a six-woman Survival of the Fittest match, Athena admitted she was gunning for Reigns, whose Universal Title run lasted 1,315 days, 60 days longer than Athena's reign currently stands. Athena also admitted she wouldn't be shy about celebrating reaching that milestone, and that she would then turn her sights towards breaking Bruno Sammartino's thought to be untouchable 2,803 days as WWE Champion.

"When we get through Supercard of Honor this week, and I beat the epic Roman Reigns' last championship run, I just want you to know that I'm going to be so petty," Athena said. "I want everyone to know that we are going to have the pettiest celebration ever. We're going to have cakes, we're going to have some skittles, whiskey, tequila, you name it...But we're just going to have a big smorgasbord of a party. We're going to have a cookout, it's going to be amazing.

"But... like I said before, my goal is Bruno Sammartino. My goal is Bruno Sammartino. Seven years, seven years. But you know what, when you're a Forever Champion, what's years, you know? And a lot of people think that I might be getting ahead of myself, but at the end of the day, I've been champion for, what is it, over 1,250 days, or something like that? I don't see this ending any time soon."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription