Joe Hendry Compares WWE WrestleMania Match With Randy Orton To Early Career Milestone

Last year, Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 open challenge as TNA World Champion in what was one of the most surprising moments of two-night event. Although he lost to "The Viper" he just over three minutes, Hendry recently claimed on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet that the match instantly became the best moment of his career, surpassing the time he competed against a wrestling legend on the independent scene at 28 years of age.

"I got the opportunity when I was only three years in the business to wrestle Kurt Angle and that was for What Culture Pro Wrestling," Hendry shared. "Jim Ross is commentating with Jim Cornette and I'm just thinking like this is ridiculous. I'm three years in the game and I thought to myself, I'll never have another moment in my career that's a jump like this ... I thought I'll never have another moment that's as crazy as that. But wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania as TNA World Champion before I was even signed to the company, that was just ridiculous. So, that's my all-time moment."

Six months after wrestling Orton, Hendry would officially sign with "WWE NXT" and would quickly find success by winning the brand's world title in February. Following this year's WrestleMania, Hendry was called up to the main roster where he was assigned to "WWE Raw" and began feuding with The Vision.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.