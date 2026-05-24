AEW's MJF Isn't Surprised By Danhausen's WWE Success: He 'Pulls People In'

Professional wrestlers jumping between companies isn't anything new, not since All Elite Wrestling emerged as WWE's strongest competitor in decades, beginning in 2019. One of those stars who recently moved from AEW, where he was hardly used on television, to WWE is Danhausen, and the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one has been heavily featured in comedic spots on both television and premium live events.

One person who isn't surprised at Danhausen's near-instant success is former AEW World Champion MJF. When asked about Danhausen's quick rise in WWE on "The Ariel Helwani Show," MJF said he wasn't remotely shocked.

"Danhausen rules. Danhausen has always ruled," he said. "He's a great guy. Danhausen sells merch like a motherf***** and Danhausen, the person behind the face paint, I've known him since I was literally 20. He is as advertised. He so clearly pulls people in through his love of the business, if that makes sense."

Helwani asked MJF if he was surprised Danhausen was pushed so quickly, as he's getting a lot of television time in prime spots of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." The former champion compared professional wrestling TV to at-bats in baseball.

"There are certain guys, that if you put a bat in their hand and they're up next, you might be like, 'Eh. Oh s***,'" he said. "Then there are other guys where you put a bat in their hand and they're going to hit a f****** dinger. That's me... I thought that if Danhausen was given at bats, that eventually he was going to hit a dinger."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.