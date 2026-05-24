Nic Nemeth Says He Turned Down WWE Several Times Before John Cena Tournament Return

During John Cena's 'The Last Time Is Now Tournament,' many notable names returned to WWE like Matt Cardona – who has since been signed under his real name – and Nic Nemeth, who also returned as "Dolph Ziggler."

During an interview with "The Sweet Pop," Nemeth revealed that the tournament was actually not the first offer he received to return to WWE following his 2023 release.

"They'd asked me to come back a couple different times for some other things, and I was like...'It's been two years, I don't really want to,'" Nemeth explained. "And then they said, 'This is for Cena,'"

Nemeth added that his history with Cena and everything 'The Champ' has done in and out of the ring ultimately persuaded him.

"He's like, Greatest Of All Time," Nemeth exclaimed. After his 2023 release, Nemeth had no plans to return to WWE. Instead, he hoped to prove that he could thrive outside WWE.

"I have to prove to myself that I don't just fit into this WWE [mold]," he said. "I can adapt anywhere."