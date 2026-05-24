Eddie Guerrero's Daughter Reflects On Healing Her Relationship With Wrestling

Going from not wanting to engage with pro wrestling to now training to be a wrestler, like her father Eddie Guerrero, took a lot of growth and healing on Sherilyn Guerrero's part. Sherilyn believes that her faith always brought pro wrestling back into her life but notes that it took years for her to be okay with the sport. "There's no resentment, but I also feel like I had to even heal to love wrestling again," she explained. "I never expected to really be able to heal from it, and then I went through a lot worse where I honed back into loving it and trying to get close with him again."

Despite Guerrero always having to be on the road, Sherilyn claims the two of them still bonded around pro wrestling, so the sport has become a good place to heal now. "But now? ... I think I have an addiction to it; I'll tell you that. It's addicting being in that ring and training and finding myself, especially finding the younger me that wanted it so bad," she added.

Sherilyn then recalled how difficult it was at first, especially after social media, to constantly be reminded of her father especially in public, where she claimed she'd sometimes overhear strangers talking about Guerrero. "It doesn't bother me at all. I don't think I have resentment anymore, I think, the only resentment I ever had was I wanted to share it with them," she explained. Sherilyn added that she was taught to keep her relation to her father private in public. "I think now, I'm just honing into: that's just what I was born into."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Smoothvega Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.