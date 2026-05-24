Eddie Guerrero's Daughter Reflects On Healing Her Relationship With Wrestling
Eddie Guerrero is still among the most praised wrestlers in modern pro wrestling history, and even while he was a heel, fans still often adored him. Despite this, Guerrero wrestled in a time where WWE kept stars on the road for months, which harmed his relationship with his children at home, according to his second-eldest daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero.
"I feel like it was even before he passed away, I would feel that wrestling took him away, because he missed recitals, he missed family events, Christmases, holidays," Sherilyn revealed during an interview on "The Smoothvega Podcast." However, she explained that the feeling of loss didn't register at first, especially because she was a fiercely independent child and self-described tomboy. "I feel like, with him missing everything – or a lot of things – I always felt like his work took him away... But with the world losing an entertainer and I losing a dad, I think there's a heavy line of understanding that he put food on the table."
Sherilyn still recognizes how much her father loved the business and found his passion in the industry, but claims that her passion for pro wrestling originally faded when her father died. "I wanted to be a wrestler so bad when I was younger, and I feel like when he passed away, because it was so unexpected and soon, definitely it died with me," she admitted. Since then, Sherilyn has taken steps to follow in her father's footsteps, and is currently training to be a wrestler.
'There's no resentment, but I also feel like I had to even heal to love wrestling again'
Going from not wanting to engage with pro wrestling to now training to be a wrestler, like her father Eddie Guerrero, took a lot of growth and healing on Sherilyn Guerrero's part. Sherilyn believes that her faith always brought pro wrestling back into her life but notes that it took years for her to be okay with the sport. "There's no resentment, but I also feel like I had to even heal to love wrestling again," she explained. "I never expected to really be able to heal from it, and then I went through a lot worse where I honed back into loving it and trying to get close with him again."
Despite Guerrero always having to be on the road, Sherilyn claims the two of them still bonded around pro wrestling, so the sport has become a good place to heal now. "But now? ... I think I have an addiction to it; I'll tell you that. It's addicting being in that ring and training and finding myself, especially finding the younger me that wanted it so bad," she added.
Sherilyn then recalled how difficult it was at first, especially after social media, to constantly be reminded of her father especially in public, where she claimed she'd sometimes overhear strangers talking about Guerrero. "It doesn't bother me at all. I don't think I have resentment anymore, I think, the only resentment I ever had was I wanted to share it with them," she explained. Sherilyn added that she was taught to keep her relation to her father private in public. "I think now, I'm just honing into: that's just what I was born into."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Smoothvega Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.