AEW's Jim Ross Has Heard 'Good Things' About Garrett Borden's Wrestling Training

"The Icon" Sting might have permanently hung up his boots, outside of a few select appearances in AEW, but the legacy of his pro wrestling career is being continued through both of his sons. Initially, his younger son, Steve Borden Jr. stepped into the industry, and has been trained by Darby Allin, but now his eldest, Garrett Borden, is also joining the family business.

On May 18, JJA Sport Studio posted a clip of Garrett's in ring debut at Rhodes Wrestling Academy, and according to Jim Ross, Garrett also has a bright future in the industry. "I hear good things about his training. I hear that he's aggressive, and his thorough, and he's reliable – reliable, reliable – and so, I'm gonna see how they do when they're kind of off-Broadway with Dustin [Rhodes'] company," Ross proclaimed during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, adding that he isn't surprised at all to hear that Garrett is also following in his father's legacy.

"I'm anxious to see him work," Ross added. "You can tell a lot about a guy's attitude by how they train; are they on time? Do they keep their commitments?" The veteran further noted that he's met Garrett many times throughout his life, and praised his temperament. "He's the kind of kid that you know good things will happen for him. He's got a 'star look,' and so, he's got a famous dad, which don't hurt a thing!"

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